Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

The Oba of Benin and the Ooni of Ife, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the killings in Nigeria.TVC News Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed, who was at the Ooni’s palace when the Benin monarch visited, reports that visit was historic. Their major concern is how to promote unity and end senseless killings in the country

The traditional rulers called for cooperation of all traditional rulers across the country in other to give adequate support to Government to address security challenges facing the country.

Receiving the traditional rulers at the Government House, governor Rauf Aregbesola assured that the federal government would soon get to the root of the matter.

The visit provided opportunity for Ife and Benin to show their cultural affinity.

