Home News Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings
Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings
News
Nigeria
0

Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

0
0
now viewing

Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

now playing

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

now playing

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

now playing

JUST IN: Senator calls for impeachement of President Buhari

now playing

Commonwealth leaders officially welcomed to London

now playing

Herdsmen killings: Senators call for sack of Service Chiefs

Image result for Ooni, Oba of Benin seek end to herdsmen killings

The Oba of Benin and the Ooni of Ife, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the killings in Nigeria.TVC News Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed, who was at the Ooni’s palace when the Benin monarch visited, reports that visit was historic. Their major concern is how to promote unity and end senseless killings in the country

The traditional rulers called for cooperation of all traditional rulers across the country in other to give adequate support to Government to address security challenges facing the country.

Receiving the traditional rulers at the Government House, governor Rauf Aregbesola assured that the federal government would soon get to the root of the matter.

READ ALSO  Recession: C.A.N. calls for hard work, courage

The visit provided opportunity for Ife and Benin to show their cultural affinity.

Related Posts

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

TVCN 0

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

TVCN 0

JUST IN: Senator calls for impeachement of President Buhari

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies