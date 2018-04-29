Home News Oyo speaker’s death shocking, untimely – Lai Mohammed
Image result for Oyo speaker's death shocking, untimely - Lai MohammedMinister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described as untimely and shocking, the recent death of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the minister expressed sadness that death has cut short the rising profile of Adeyemo in the nation’s political scene.

Lai Mohammed also paid tribute to Imam Imam, the late Special Adviser on Media to Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He described him as a quintessential journalist and a valuable aide of his principal.

