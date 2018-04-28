PCN seals 360 fake medicine stores, Pharmacies in Sokoto

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, has sealed over three hundred and sixty pharmacies and patent medicine stores in Sokoto for various offenses ranging from poor sanitary conditions, license defaulting among others.

Addressing a press conference after a week long operation In Sokoto, Director of Inspection and monitoring of the Council, Anthonia Aruya said these operators are exposing the public to serious danger.

TVC News Suleiman Nasir reports that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, is a Federal Government Agency charged with the responsibility of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy in all aspects and ramifications as stipulated in the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act 2004.

The Council says it has been actively fulfilling it’s mandate following the challenge thrown at the Council by the National Assembly, to close down all illegal premises nationwide.

The enforcement team of the Council visited Sokoto to clamp down on defaulting operators of pharmacies and patent medicine stores across the state.

The enforcement exercise clamped down on over five hundred premises comprising of four hundred and eighty seven patent medicine stores and twenty six pharmacies and a total of three hundred and sixty premises were sealed for various offences.

The enforcement exercise in Sokoto state is part of efforts by PCN to improve on the quality of pharmaceutical service delivery in the state in particular and the nation at large.

