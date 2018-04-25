Home News PDP Senator arraigned over 805 million naira fraud
A People’s Democratic Party’s chieftain, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi has been charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos with an alleged  fraud of N805 millon.

Nwaoboshi who represents Delta North in the National Assembly, was arraigned on a two-count charge of money laundering alongside two companies namely: Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd.

The charges were slammed on them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who alleged that the fraud took place between May and June 2014.

Nwaoboshi allegedly acquired a property described as Guinea House in Apapa Lagos, for the sum of N805 million out of which N322 million formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

The PDP Senator has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

