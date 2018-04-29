Home News Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna
Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna
News
Nigeria
0

Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna

0
0
now viewing

Police confirm death of 10 miners in Kaduna

now playing

Buhari arrives Washington, to meet with Trump

now playing

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall - INEC

now playing

NEC bans Open Grazing as herdsmen attacks persist

now playing

Nigerian army nabs three suspected killer herdsmen

now playing

Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

Image result for More than 14 miners killed in Birnin GwariMore than 14 miners were killed and 30 others injured over the weekend by bandits operating in the Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna state.

The bandits reportedly stormed the mining settlement in their hundreds on motor bikes and attacked the miners.

Birnin-Gwari, which lies a few kilometres from Kaduna metropolis, is a gateway to the Southwestern party of Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Iwar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

NAN reports that the 10  local miners were working in a minefield in Mahanga village in  Birnin Gwari   Local Government of  Kaduna State.

READ ALSO  Customs impounds 40ft container of Army Camouflage

“On Saturday,  nine miners were killed and were buried, while 13 people were critically injured.

“Six were hospitalised at the General Hospital, Birnin Gwari, while seven were transferred to Kaduna for treatment.

“Today,  one out of the 13 injured miners died and increased the death toll to 10,’’ he said

Related Posts

Buhari arrives Washington, to meet with Trump

TVCN 0

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino’s recall – INEC

TVCN 0

NEC bans Open Grazing as herdsmen attacks persist

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies