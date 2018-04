Police in Borno State have foiled a suicide bomb attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, Edet Okon, said three suicide bombers were neutralised by policemen on guard in the area.

Okon says the bombers had attempted to infiltrate Bama town but were sighted by security operatives at a guard location.

The suicide bombers hurriedly detonated their Improvised Explosive Device, killing themselves.

