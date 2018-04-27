PRESS STATEMENT: KEMI OMOLOLU-OLUNLOYO’S INTERVIEW ON YOURVIEW ON TVC

We have been notified that some bloggers have distorted the interview with our guest Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo who appeared on our show ‘Your View’ on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018.

We disassociate ourselves from any malicious and wrong quote(s) credited to the show but gotten outside the content of what transpired on the show.

She was a fantastic guest on our show on the said date and the live audience had a great time with her.

Here is a full clip of what transpired on the show.

