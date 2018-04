Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, wants corporate organisations, philanthropists, and religious bodies, to work with the government in ensuring healthy living of the people.

Aregbesola stated this at the commissioning of Isale Agbara Primary healthcare centre, renovated and equipped by a religious organisation, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He says government alone cannot provide the health needs of the people, hence the need for support.

