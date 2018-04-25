Reps summon Buhari over Benue killings

The House of Representatives have resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killings in Benue state and other parts of the country.

The unprecedented decision was unanimously welcomed by an overwhelming majority of members after a Kano lawmaker, Baballe Bashir moved for the amendment of a motion moved by Mark Gbilah (APC, Benue).

The House also resolved to suspend its plenary for three days in solidarity with victims of attacks across the country.

At least 15 people were killed early Tuesday at a Church in Benue.

