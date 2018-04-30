Home News Saraki promises to fix Kwara NYSC orientation Camp
Saraki promises to fix Kwara NYSC orientation Camp
News
Nigeria
0

Saraki promises to fix Kwara NYSC orientation Camp

0
0
now viewing

Saraki promises to fix Kwara NYSC orientation Camp

now playing

Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja

now playing

NASS kicks against Buhari's unilateral approval of $1bn for arms purchase

now playing

Perpetrators of Offa robbery, killings won't go unpunished, Saraki vows

now playing

Constitution review: Saraki commends 25 State Assemblies

now playing

Political Party chairmen undergo training in Abuja

Image result for Saraki promises to fix Kwara NYSC orientation CampSenate President Bukola Saraki has promised that government will renovate the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

Saraki made the promise during his visit to the camp following the death of one of the corps members and the complaint about dilapidating facilities at the camp.

He promised to facilitate the renovation of their facilities and also persuade the state government to promptly pay their local allowances.

The last time the camp was renovated was when Bukola Saraki was the Governor of Kwara State.

READ ALSO  NASS kicks against Buhari's unilateral approval of $1bn for arms purchase
Related Posts

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja

TVCN 0

NASS kicks against Buhari’s unilateral approval of $1bn for arms purchase

TVCN 0

Perpetrators of Offa robbery, killings won’t go unpunished, Saraki vows

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies