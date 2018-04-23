Home News Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peace
Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peace
News
Nigeria
0

Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peace

0
0
now viewing

Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peace

TVC
now playing

APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee

now playing

Fayose withdraws murder case against APC Chair, Others

now playing

Tambuwal swears in new high Court Judges

now playing

Buhari rejects tenure elongation for Oyegun, other officials

now playing

Tambuwal reiterates commitment to quality education

Image result for Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peaceNigeria’s Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has solicited prayers for the unity and stability of Nigeria from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Saraki made the plea in company of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun as well as other Senators of the 8th Senate shortly after attending an event in Sokoto and led to the Sultan’s palace by Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal .

He says what the nation needs now is peace, unity and stability ahead the general elections

Responding, the Sultan charged the legislators to discharge their duties diligently and with the fear of God as well as putting the nation first.

Related Posts
TVC

APC inaugurates national Convention planning committee

TVCN 0

Fayose withdraws murder case against APC Chair, Others

TVCN 0

Tambuwal swears in new high Court Judges

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies