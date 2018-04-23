Saraki visits Sultan of Sokoto, sues for peace

Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has solicited prayers for the unity and stability of Nigeria from the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Saraki made the plea in company of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun as well as other Senators of the 8th Senate shortly after attending an event in Sokoto and led to the Sultan’s palace by Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal .

He says what the nation needs now is peace, unity and stability ahead the general elections

Responding, the Sultan charged the legislators to discharge their duties diligently and with the fear of God as well as putting the nation first.