Home International Saudi-led air strikes kill more than 20 at Yemen wedding
Saudi-led air strikes kill more than 20 at Yemen wedding
International
Middle East
0

Saudi-led air strikes kill more than 20 at Yemen wedding

0
0
now viewing

Saudi-led air strikes kill more than 20 at Yemen wedding

now playing

Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF

now playing

'Millions to die' unless Saudi-led Yemen blockade ends - UN

now playing

Chad orders closure of Qatar embassy, gives staff 10 days to leave

Yemen-Houthis-TVCNews
now playing

Yemen's Houthis target coalition warship, agency reports

now playing

Trump promises $600m humanitarian fund for Somalia, others

Air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in a village in northwestern Yemen late on Sunday, residents and medical sources said.

The head of Al Jumhouri hospital in Hajjah confirmed that the hospital had received 40 bodies, most of them torn to pieces, and that 46 people had been injured, including 30 children, in air strikes that hit a wedding gathering.

Residents and medics told Reuters that 20 people attending the celebration were killed and at least 30 injured.

The Western-backed alliance has been fighting a war for three years against the armed Houthi movement which controls the area and much of northern Yemen.

READ ALSO  No famine in Yemen but over half on the brink -U.N.-backed report

It has launched thousands of air strikes in a campaign to restore the internationally recognized government. Errant strikes have killed hundreds of civilians at hospitals, schools and markets.

Al-Masirah, the TV station of the armed Houthi movement which controls the area and much of northern Yemen, said on its Twitter account that 33 people had been killed and 55 wounded.

The coalition says it does not target civilians and has set up an investigation committee into alleged mass casualty air strikes which have mostly cleared the coalition of any blame.

According to the United Nations, the Yemen war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country to the verge of famine.

Related Posts

Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF

TVCN 0

‘Millions to die’ unless Saudi-led Yemen blockade ends – UN

TVCN 0

Chad orders closure of Qatar embassy, gives staff 10 days to leave

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies