Senate reschedules IGP’s summon

The Senate has rescheduled its invitation of the Inspector General of Police, over the manhandling of Senator Dino

Melaye, and killings across Nigeria, to next Wednesday.

This follows the non-appearance of the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, at today’s plenary as scheduled.

His representative, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, was not allowed to brief senators on behalf of the police chief.

Senator Sam Egwu insisted that the IGP was supposed to have written to the senate that he would not be available, saying such wouldn’t generated anger from the lawmakers.

Senate president said the IGP has no respect for democratic institution and wondered the way he conducts his responsibility with regards to killings in the country.