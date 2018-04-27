Home Football Super Eagles can make history in Russia – Mikel
Super Eagles can make history in Russia – Mikel
Football
Sports
0

Super Eagles can make history in Russia – Mikel

0
0
now viewing

Super Eagles can make history in Russia – Mikel

now playing

Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

now playing

Arts Council launches 3 million culture friendly supporters’ drive for Eagles

now playing

FIFA 2018: Nigerian Supporters club promises to uphold nation's integrity

Volgorad-TVCNews
now playing

New Volgorad stadium ready for Nigeria vs Iceland tie

now playing

Rohr finalises squad ahead of Poland, Serbia friendlies

Image result for Super Eagles can make history in Russia - MikelSuper Eagles captain, Mikel Obi has expressed optimism the team can make history in Russia in June when the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

The Tianjin TEDA of China midfielder said the team will surprise the world by going farther than any Nigerian team has done in the competition.

Mikel says he thinks nigeria is in a group where something special can happen, but this will largely depend on the preparations and how much they want it as a team.

The Super Eagles captain says he believes the team can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Nigeria’s best placing in their previous four appearances at the competition was the second round in 1994,1998 and 2014 and Mikel is confident the team will surpass that record.

Related Posts

Friendly match: Nigeria to host DR Congo in Port Harcourt

TVCN 0

Arts Council launches 3 million culture friendly supporters’ drive for Eagles

TVCN 0

FIFA 2018: Nigerian Supporters club promises to uphold nation’s integrity

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies