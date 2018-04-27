Home Football Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick’s NFF Appeal ruling
Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick’s NFF Appeal ruling
Football
Sports
Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick’s NFF Appeal ruling

Image result for Supreme Court sets aside Pinnick's NFF Appeal rulingThe Supreme Court has set aside the ruling of the Appeals Court on the leadership tussle of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to return to the High Court for retrial.

Proprietor of Giwa FC, Chris Giwa, had challenged the 2014 election of Amaju Pinnick as the President of the NFF in Warri at the Federal High Court in Jos.

The court declared Pinnick’s election illegal, and having held an alternative election in Abuja, Giwa claimed he was the rightfully elected head of Nigeria football.

But the Pinnick led board appealed against the ruling.

With the lead judgement delivered by the chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Ononghene, the Supreme Court has now set aside that ruling of the Appeals Court.

