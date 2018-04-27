Survivors of latest Benue killings recount ordeals

Survivors of the attack in Gwer East Local Government Area and its environs in Benue State have recounted their ordeals in the ongoing onslaught between farmers and herdsmen in the state. Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, attacked the community on Tuesday leading to the death of two catholic priests and several others which resulted in a reprisal attack in Makurdi.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that since January 2018, Benue State has become a theater of war for herdsmen and farmers in the State. This renewed violence led to the killing of two catholic priests and several others.

The attack in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state led to a reprisal attack in Makurdi.

For the management of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, the situation is overwhelming as corpses and injured victims are brought to the hospital on a daily basis.

The Nigeria Police feels the situation has gone beyond farmers/herdsmen clashes but has taken a new dimension of insurgency.

