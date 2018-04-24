Suspected herdsmen kill 15 in Benue Catholic church

Suspected herdsmen have attacked St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing at least 15 persons. Spokesperson to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, said the attackers also burnt 50 houses.

Two Catholic priests, Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, were among those murdered at the church.

The attack comes four days after the murder of ten persons by herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Bishop Murray Medical Centre, Makurdi has been besieged by residents. Women, children and priest couldn’t hold back their tears as they wailed on seeing the corpses of those killed by the herders.

