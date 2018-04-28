Home News Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja
Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja
Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam buried in Abuja

Image result for Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam buried in AbujaSober reactions have trailed the death of Malam Imam Imam who until his death was the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Imam was buried after prayers were offered at the An-Nur mosque in Abuja for the repose of his soul.

The death of Imam Dalhatu Imam came as a huge shock, to political associates and to the people close to him and his family.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senate president Bukola saraki and other dignitaries present at the brief ceremony were in a pensive mood.

Imam was appointed Thisday’s Politics Editor, a position he held until he was appointed spokesperson by the then elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal.

On becoming the governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal again appointed Imam as his media adviser, a position he held up till his death.

