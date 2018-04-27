Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has confirmed the passing away of his spokesman, Mallam Imam Imam.

The governor in a facebook post wrote “Innallillahi wainah illahi rajuun!

I regret to announce the death of Mallam Imam Imam, who until his death was my Special Adviser Media. He died in the early hours of Friday at Nziamye Turkish Hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness.”

Until his death, he was the Spokesman of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, incumbent Governor of Sokoto state. He has served with his principal right from his days as Speaker of House of Representatives (2011 – 2015).

A thorough bred professional, he had earlier been planning to join the political league in 2019 to contest for a seat into the House of Representatives in his native Taraba state before the untimely death.

Imam, who studied Mass Communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, began his journalism career at Millennium Weekly Newspaper in 2000 before joining ThisDay where he rose to the position of group political editor.

Imam who read Development s\Studies at Post-Graduate level in Bayero University, Kano, also worked with the New Nigerian Newspapers.

He was a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a graduate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

The Taraba state indigene is survived by two wives and four children.

The deceased, 41, will be buried at the Al-Nur Mosque, Abuja after Jummat prayers.

Share this: Tweet



