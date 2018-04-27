Home News Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41
Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

0
0
now viewing

Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam dies at 41

now playing

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

now playing

Oyo Assembly speaker, Adeyemo dies of heart attack

now playing

Senate reschedules IGP's summon

now playing

JUST IN: Senator calls for impeachement of President Buhari

now playing

Suspected herdsmen kill 15 in Benue Catholic church

Image result for Tambuwal confirms death of his spokesman, Imam ImamSokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has confirmed the passing away of his spokesman, Mallam Imam Imam.

The governor in a facebook post wrote “Innallillahi wainah illahi rajuun!

I regret to announce the death of Mallam Imam Imam, who until his death was my Special Adviser Media. He died in the early hours of Friday at Nziamye Turkish Hospital in Abuja, after a brief illness.”

Until his death, he was the Spokesman of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, incumbent Governor of Sokoto state. He has served with his principal right from his days as Speaker of House of Representatives (2011 – 2015).

A thorough bred professional, he had earlier been planning to join the political league in 2019 to contest for a seat into the House of Representatives in his native Taraba state before the untimely death.

READ ALSO  Osun NLC declares strike over half salary

Imam, who studied Mass Communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, began his journalism career at Millennium Weekly Newspaper in 2000 before joining ThisDay where he rose to the position of group political editor.

Imam who read Development s\Studies at Post-Graduate level in Bayero University, Kano, also worked with the New Nigerian Newspapers.

He was a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a graduate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

The Taraba state indigene is survived by two wives and four children.

The deceased, 41, will be buried at the Al-Nur Mosque, Abuja after Jummat prayers.

READ ALSO  Maiduguri blasts: Four suicide bombers killed, six locals wounded

 

Related Posts

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

TVCN 0

Oyo Assembly speaker, Adeyemo dies of heart attack

TVCN 0

Senate reschedules IGP’s summon

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies