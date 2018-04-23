Home News Taraba LG boss raises alarm over continuous influx of IDPs
Image result for Taraba LG boss raises alarm over continuous displacementThe chairman of Donga local council in Taraba state has warned that a humanitarian crisis may soon hit the council headquarters due to the influx of internally displaced persons which has been on the increase since an attack by herders on Muzi Utile village, a week ago.

There have been other attacks on other villages after that, and the homes of some of the persons here have been burnt to ashes.

The chairman of Donga local council, Nashuka Ipeyen said continuous attacks by herders have led to the displacement of more than 4,000 people.

Ipeyen said the locals would not abandon their ancestral lands for the bandits, and calls on his people to fight back with sticks and stones.

This supervisory Councillor says herdsmen launched attacks on communities for allegedly leaking information about the herders’ movement to Takum and Ussa local government areas.

The attacks later spread to other villages, including Tormom, Shaakaa, Ovoh, Igo and Burukunu.

Government has intervened in providing relief materials through its Emergency Management Authority, but the displaced persons want to return home. In the meantime, they are staying in five primary schools which serve as temporary homes.

