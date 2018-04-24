TCN inaugurates 100MVA, 132/33KV transformer in Lagos

The federal ministry of Power through its Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has officially inaugurated a 100MVA 132/33 KV power transformer at Alimosho transmission station in Lagos.

The minister of power, works and housing believes the replacement will increase the total wheeling capacity of TCN which was last simulated in December, to be slightly above 7,000 megawatts.

Energy correspondent, Tolulope Ogunjobi reports that Minister of power works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has not mince words on the federal government’s commitment to ensure stable electricity supply on incremental basis.

It is in line with this mandate that the TCN has continued to implement the transmission rehabilitation and expansion program which seeks to strengthen the grid infrastructure for enhanced wheeling capacity.

One of such notable projects is this transformer now fully operational at the Alimosho substation in lagos state

Managing director, TCN added that this project will lead to significant improvement in power supply, when the distribution companies invest more in the rehabilitation and expansion of their network.

The new substation will boost power supply around Agege, Abule Egba, Ekoro, Ajasa command, Gowon estate, Shagari estate, Okunola, Idimu, Olorun Adaba, Shasha, Orile Agege, Dopemu, Oko Oba, Iju road and its environs.

