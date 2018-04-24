Toronto residents mourn Van attack victims, organise memorial

Residents of Toronto have organised a makeshift memorial for the victims of a van attack, just hours after a driver plowed into pedestrians in Toronto’s northern suburbs.

The suspected driver, on monday plowed his white Ryder rental van into a crowd, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a sidewalk full of lunch-hour pedestrians.

Police have identified 25-year-old Alek Minassian as the driver. Authorities said the incident appeared to be deliberate but the motive was not clear.

