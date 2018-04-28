Watch what you say in U.S., SDP warns Buhari

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has strongly advised President Muhammadu Buhari to watch what he says as he prepares to visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on April 30.

The party believes that earlier unguarded statements by the President have de-marketed Nigeria and pushed foreign investors away.

SDP National Chairman, Olu Falae made these remarks at the Party’s National Executive Meeting in Abuja where crucial decisions were taken, including appointing some national officers, subject to ratification at a future convention.

Falae, who is also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation lamented the insecurity across the country.

He urged Nigerians to focus more on electing patriotic and passionate leaders in next year’s election, insisting that the SDP remains the credible alternative.

