World facilities mgt day focus on education, healthcare, technology

The annual World Facilities Management Day comes up on May the 15th but experts in Nigeria have started a critical conversation on addressing the poor maintenance culture of public assets and infrastructure in the country.

Now, they are convening a robust policy dialogue to mark the global event, with a focus on the Education, technology and Healthcare sectors.

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will lead top government officials to share insights on public asset management as it relates to the country’s economic recovery and growth plan.

