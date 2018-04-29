Zamfara spends N350m in tackling Cerebro Spinal Meningitis

The Zamfara state government says it has spent more than three hundred and Fifty Million Naira in curtailing the outbreak of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis in the state since 2017.

State Commissioner of Health, Lawal Liman revealed that the administration of Governor Abdulaziz Yari constructed and renovated a number of primary health care centers and general hospitals.

He said drugs, HIV/AIDs testing Kits as well as Vehicles and motorcycles were provided to all fourteen local government areas of the state to enhance disease surveillance and case management .

