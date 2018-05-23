102.3 Max FM Ranked No.1 Music Station in Lagos

…Over 1.6 Million Radio Listeners Every Day

It’s official! 102.3 Max FM is now rated the No.1 music station in Lagos with over 1.6 million listeners every day.

Figures just released from the official industry – wide All Media & Products Survey (AMPS) show that 102.3 MAX FM increased its audience share from 14% in March to 26% in April (+85%).

In pure thousands, 102.3 MAX FM increased its number of daily listeners from 846,024 in March to 1,607,782 in April, an increase of 761,758 listeners, or a staggering 90% increase month on month.

The Max Breakfast show with Debbie and Mark, from 5am to 10am, is now on course to attract one million listeners per day, as the April AMPS research records 930,289 listeners per day (17% share).

TVC Communications Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon said; “These figures are astounding and an acknowledgment that the unique sound of 102.3 MAX FM, which was only launched in October 2017, is a huge hit with 15-34 year old listeners in Lagos.

The research results also demonstrate that 102.3 MAX FM is now one of the most successful radio launches, not just in Lagos, but throughout Nigeria and that our target demographic loves our format of less talk and more hit music. We now look forward to rolling out the MAX FM brand throughout the major cities of Nigeria and in particular the launch of MAX FM Abuja (Federal Capital Territory) in just a few weeks from now. A big thank you to all our advertisers, our brilliant presenters and staff and of course, our loyal listeners.”

About TVC Communications

TVC Communications is a leading, independently owned and operated media organisation established in 2007, with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. Our TV and radio stations include: TVC (general entertainment channel) TVC News (24 hour Nigerian news channel) Max FM and Adaba FM.

102.3 Max FM

102.3 MAX FM was launched in Lagos in October 2017 and replaced Radio Continental which was ranked 15th in the market with an 8% adult share.

AMPS radio listenership research for April 2018 ranks 102.3 MAX FM fourth overall in the Lagos market but first in the music radio category.

MAX FM Abuja is due to launch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in June 2018.

Share this: Tweet



