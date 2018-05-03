2019 Election: Stakeholders call for reorientation of corps members

Election observers in Rivers State have called for a reorientation of corps members in order to achieve free, fair and credible election in 2019.

TVC News Correspondent, Uche Okoro reports that the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC became in integral part of the electoral process during the 2011 general election. Since then the involvement of corps members in elections has been a subject of national discourse that has divided many Nigerians.

While some believe the service has helped to improve the conduct of elections, others are of the view that the union between the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and NYSC has done more harm than good.

But a group, Initiative for Credible Elections, said the 2019 polls will be an opportunity for the NYSC to address these controversies.

They are at the NYSC’s orientation camp in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers state seeking partnership with the service to sensitize corps members on the need for credible elections.

The NYSC leadership has, for its part, pledged to support any effort at improving the conduct of elections in the country.

One major target set by this meeting is to ensure that no other corps member loses his or her lifein the line of election duty in the State.

