2019 Elections: Atiku appoints Gbenga Daniel campaign DG

Former Vice President and presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has appointed the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel as the Director General of his 2019 presidential campaign.

The unveiling of Gbenga Daniel as DG is contained in a press release by the media office of the former Vice President on Monday.

Daniel was a two-term governor of Ogun State from 2003 and 2011 with extensive network within the PDP. Before his election as governor in 2003, OGD as he is better known was the Chief Executive Officer of a leading engineering company in the country.

His experiences both in politics and the private sector will have bearing in Atiku’s campaign for president in 2019.

According to the release, other appointments into Atiku 2019 Presidential Campaign will be announced when the leadership of the campaign resumes work.

