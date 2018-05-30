2019 presidency: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese to contest under Alliance for New Nigeria

Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, a former aspirant under the National conscience party has joined the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). He leads the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement.

Recall the presidential aspirant had quitted NCP over a ‘N7.04m Blockade’. Dr. Ikubese main grouse was against the National Chairman of the party, Yunusa Tanko and the National Secretary, Ayodele Akele, who he accused of imposing the sum of N7.04 million ‘tax’ on those wishing to contest an election on the platform of the party.

According to the Director of Media and Publicity- YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Ayobami Ogedengbe, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese shall run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the party in the coming 2019 Presidential election.

“All members of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement across Nigeria, in the diaspora and lovers of good governance are hereby urged to join the Party without delay, pay their dues and be active therein, while those who have political ambition should run under the ANN which is now the “Third Force”.

“We welcome you all to a new dawn!

“Dr Ikubese is reaching out to all other young Presidential Aspirants across Nigeria so that they can all key into the NIM arrangement, synergise and come together under one umbrella to wrestle power from the current administration of President Buhari as to set Nigeria on the path of recovery and progress.

“A New Nigeria is possible, Together we can”

