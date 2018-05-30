Home News 2019 presidency: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese to contest under Alliance for New Nigeria
2019 presidency: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese to contest under Alliance for New Nigeria
News
Nigeria
0

2019 presidency: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese to contest under Alliance for New Nigeria

0
0
now viewing

2019 presidency: Thomas-Wilson Ikubese to contest under Alliance for New Nigeria

now playing

Former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame jailed for 14 years without option of fine

EFCC
now playing

Court fixes June 19 on no case submission by Dufada over fraud charges

Dino-Melaye-Recalls-TVCNews
now playing

 Dino Melaye technically defects to PDP by changing his seat position

now playing

UN celebrates 70 Years of international Peacekeeping

now playing

Buhari to sign the 'not too young to run bill"

Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, a former aspirant under the National conscience party has joined the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN). He leads the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement.

Recall  the presidential aspirant had quitted NCP over a ‘N7.04m Blockade’. Dr. Ikubese main grouse was against the National Chairman of the party, Yunusa Tanko and the National Secretary, Ayodele Akele, who he accused of imposing the sum of N7.04 million ‘tax’ on those wishing to contest an election on the platform of the party.

According to the Director of Media and Publicity- YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Ayobami Ogedengbe, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese shall run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the party in the coming 2019 Presidential election.

“All members of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement across Nigeria, in the diaspora and lovers of good governance are hereby urged to join the Party without delay, pay their dues and be active therein, while those who have political ambition should run under the ANN which is now the “Third Force”.

“We welcome you all to a new dawn!

“Dr Ikubese is reaching out to all other young Presidential Aspirants across Nigeria so that they can all key into the NIM arrangement,  synergise and come together under one umbrella to wrestle power from the current administration of President Buhari as to set  Nigeria on the path of recovery and progress.

“A New Nigeria is possible, Together we can”

Related Posts

Former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame jailed for 14 years without option of fine

TVCN 0
EFCC

Court fixes June 19 on no case submission by Dufada over fraud charges

TVCN 0
Dino-Melaye-Recalls-TVCNews

 Dino Melaye technically defects to PDP by changing his seat position

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies