21 schools, scores of pupils square up in PWC Chess4Change contest

The 4th edition of the PWC Chess4Change Secondary Schools Grand Slam has entered day two at the Baptist Academy Obanikoro Lagos.

After many weeks of mentoring and playing, scores of school pupils converged on the Baptist Academy in Obanikoro for the finale.

More than 20 schools are in contest over a three day period in both team and individual events to pick the champions.

The final round of mental games hold on Friday and some of the players and officials told TVC News Nigeria that it’s been a tough contest.

