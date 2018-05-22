Home Business 22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCos
22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCos
Business
News
Nigeria
Uncategorized
0

22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCos

0
0
now viewing

22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCos

now playing

DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February

now playing

Estimated billing: Reps, consumers, DISCOs meet in Lagos

Electricity Grid
now playing

F.G. charged to promote electricity to boost education

Tanker Drivers TVC
now playing

Tanker drivers task Fashola on immediate repairs dilapidating roads

Babatunde Raji Fashola TVC
now playing

Quit if you can't cope, Senator Goje tells Fashola

Image result for 22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCosThe Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has granted approval to 22 firms to procure and install meters for customers under the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The commission granted a ‘No Objection’ to the firms, qualifying intending investors to participate in the meter procurement process in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)

A MAP Regulation that enabled new investors to finance mass metering plans for electricity users was brought into effect by NERC on April.

This the commission says is to ensure that all electricity customers are metered thereby reducing incidences of estimated electricity billing to the barest minimum

Meanwhile, the Electricity commission has called for more investors .

Related Posts

DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February

TVCN 0

Estimated billing: Reps, consumers, DISCOs meet in Lagos

TVCN 0
Electricity Grid

F.G. charged to promote electricity to boost education

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies