22 firms to takeover meter distribution from DisCos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has granted approval to 22 firms to procure and install meters for customers under the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The commission granted a ‘No Objection’ to the firms, qualifying intending investors to participate in the meter procurement process in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)

A MAP Regulation that enabled new investors to finance mass metering plans for electricity users was brought into effect by NERC on April.

This the commission says is to ensure that all electricity customers are metered thereby reducing incidences of estimated electricity billing to the barest minimum

Meanwhile, the Electricity commission has called for more investors .

