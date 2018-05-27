27 aspirants to contest APC governorship primaries in Osun

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has lifted the ban on aspirants vying for Governorship seat within the party ahead of the forthcoming September 22nd Governorship election in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Gboyega Famoodun who made the announcement at a meeting with the aspirants at the APC State Secretariat in Osogbo, also warned them against hate speech during their consultations with party members.

27 aspirants have signified interest to contest the primary election tentatively fixed for the 7th of July this year. Their names include:

Here is a list of the Osun APC Aspirants

1.Alao olabisi Iwo l.g

2.Oyebisi alamu iwo l.g

3. Jolayemi kamoru ila l.g

4. Dr. Isiaka owoade irewole l.g

5. Oluomo Sunday akere boluwaduro l.g

6. Sulaimon lasun yusuff irepodun l.g

7. Elder tunde adediji Aiyedaade l.g

8. Adegboyega oyetola Boripe l.g

9. Mrs. Akanbi alimot bolanle

10. Hon. Akintayo Gafar Amere Iwo l.g

11. Alh. Adeyemo ayodele fatai Aiyedaade l.g

12. Babatunde adedotun taiwo isokan l.g

13. Elder Dr. Samuel ibiyemi ife west

14. Ayoade A. Lawal: iwo

15. Engr. Dr. Taofeek olayinka

16. Mr. Oludayo oyebanji : ikire

17. Kunle rasheed Adegoke: osogbo

18. Engr. Chief. Biodun fajobi

19. Engr. Mumini A. Raifu: Iwo

20. Dr. Ismail Abiodun layonu Ede North

21. Rt. Hon. Dr. Salam Najeem folasayo :Ejigbo

22. Dr. Ezekiel oyebola oyemomi: Orile Owu

23. Benedict olugboyega: ikire

24. Adelere adeyemi oriolowo : Iwo

25. Dr. Peter. Adebayo babalola: Ikire

26. Alh. Moshood Olalekan Adeoti Iwo l.g

27. Rep. Adeyinka Ajayi

Share this: Tweet



