3 officers feared dead as armed bandits kidnap Syrian national in Sokoto

Three police men are reported to have been shot dead by suspected armed bandit along Yabo Local government area of Sokoto state.

The police officers met their early death in a crossfire with suspected armed bandits in Yabo Local Government area along Sokoto-Jega express road when a Syrian national was kidnapped.

Confirming the report, the Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Mwawe refused to confirmed the officers dead, but admitted that the incident occurred and the officers are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

A family source close to one of the affected officers who prefer anonymity confirmed that they have been informed that the bodies of the affected officers have been deposited in the mortuary in Sokoto.

The Sokoto state police command however confirmed that the police are on the trail of the suspected assailants as the state Commissioner of Police, Murtala Mani has relocated to the affected area.

