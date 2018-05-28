Home Health 434 cases, 13 deaths recorded from Mubi cholera outbreak
434 cases, 13 deaths recorded from Mubi cholera outbreak
Health
Nigeria
0

434 cases, 13 deaths recorded from Mubi cholera outbreak

0
0
now viewing

434 cases, 13 deaths recorded from Mubi cholera outbreak

now playing

More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa

now playing

Malawi cholera cases pass 500, eight people dead

now playing

Fulani militia killed nine teachers in Adamawa between Jan. and Feb. - NUT

now playing

Suspected Fulani militiamen kill 4, raze down Adamawa village

now playing

Gunmen kill nine, abduct seven in Adamawa State

Adamawa-Map-TVCNewsThe Adamawa Ministry of Health has confirmed that the cases of cholera outbreak in Mubi have risen to 434 with 13 deaths.

The Information Officer of the Ministry, Abubakar Muhammed, confirmed the number, via a statement he issued on Sunday in Yola.

“Total number of cases reported from Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas as at 26th May, 2018 stand at 434 cases with 13 deaths, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR ) is 3.0 per cent; Mubi North has 211 cases and 7 deaths equivalent to 3.3 per cent case fatality rate.

“Mubi South has 223 cases with 6 deaths and case fatality rate is 2.7 per cent.”

The Principal Medical Officer of Mubi General Hospital, Ezra Sakawa, however said that most of the infected patients have been treated and discharged.

Mubi was hit by cholera outbreak two week ago, a development expert linked to contaminated water. About 90 per cent of Mubi residents obtain their water from water vendors, who source water from boreholes meant for irrigation along the banks of River Yedzaram.

Related Posts

More than 20 reported dead as twin blasts hit Adamawa

TVCN 2

Malawi cholera cases pass 500, eight people dead

TVCN 0

Fulani militia killed nine teachers in Adamawa between Jan. and Feb. – NUT

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies