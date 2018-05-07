Home News 45 people killed in midday attack on Kaduna village
45 people killed in midday attack on Kaduna village
45 people killed in midday attack on Kaduna village

45 people killed in midday attack on Kaduna village

Fire guts Kaduna state INEC office

Bandits kill Police officer, abduct transport workers in Kaduna

25 killed, homes burnt in fresh attack on Taraba village

Bomb kills more than five during Football match in Somalia

Kaduna state govt. launches 32-year infrastructure development plan

At least 45 people have been confirmed dead following an attack on Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Eyewitnesses reveal that armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in large numbers on motorcycles around 2:30 p.m. on saturday .

Kaduna State Police commissioner, Austin Iwar says 150 policemen have been deployed to the area and an additional 200 will be deployed this week.

Birnin Gwari has witnessed several attacks in the past months leading to the deaths of scores of civilians, soldiers and police officers

