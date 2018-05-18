Home News Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG Congresses
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG Congresses

0
0

Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG Congresses

now playing

APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

now playing

Tenure extension: Court strikes out suit against Oyegun, others

now playing

Kano LG Poll: APC wins 15 of 19 Councils

now playing

Fayemi wins Ekiti APC governorship primary

now playing

Ex-PDP members in APC issue one week ultimatum for talks

Image result for Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG CongressesAPC chairman in Adamawa State has dismissed all petitions filed against last local government Congresses held in the state. Senator Nurudeen Usman said all the petitions submitted to his Panel lacked merit and were therefore dismissed.

A group known as “Buhari Project 2019” had presented petitions from aspirants who felt they were denied participation in the congress.

The group had since held a parallel local government Congresses to elect it’s own officials. It says it will hold another parallel state congress next Saturday.

Related Posts

APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

TVCN 0

Tenure extension: Court strikes out suit against Oyegun, others

TVCN 0

Kano LG Poll: APC wins 15 of 19 Councils

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies