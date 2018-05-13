Adamawa APC holds two parallel LG Congresses

Political crisis rocking the Adamawa State chapter of the ruling APC has manifested more especially as the party held two parallel congresses across the state.

The party held two parallel congresses to usher in new exco across the 21 local governments in the state.

The development has polarized the party with one allegedly enjoying the support of Governor Jibirilla Bindow and the other being co-sponsored by ex-Governor Murtala Nyako and ex-SGF Babachir Lawal.

Speaking to TVCNews, the Nyako/Babachir faction of the party described their congress as authentic.

