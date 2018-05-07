Home News AfDB to support Nigeria, others on industrial policy
AfDB to support Nigeria, others on industrial policy
AfDB to support Nigeria, others on industrial policy

AfDB to support Nigeria, others on industrial policy

Nigeria signs $300 million loan agreement with AfDB

Nigeria signs $300m loan agreement with AfDB

AfDB partners ISA to boost solar energy in Africa

South Africa has Africa's highest Industrial GDP - AfDB reports

21st conference of African Securities Exchanges Association begins in Cairo

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it will support five countries with industrial policies to help boost development in the region.

Manager of Industrial Development, Mr Alhassane Haidara, disclosed this in an interview  in Abidjan.

He named the five countries to include Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morrocco and Algeria.

According to him, the bank in partnership with UNIDO will help the countries in developing policies that will drive industrial development in various sectors of the economy.

He said this would go a long way to boost economic development and increase Foreign Direct investment.

He said the bank would also through the policies  support capital markets by boosting the market liquidity.

He added that the policies would support the growth of Small businesses adding that industrial clusters would be established in all the five regions in Africa.

“ This project is going to be in a pilot scheme, if we are successful with the five countries, we will replicate in many other countries in the region,’’ he said

The theme for the bank’s 2018 Annual meeting  is “Industrializing Africa’’

The Annual meeting will be held in Busan, Korea from May 21st to 25th.

The theme is one of the high fives priority projects of the bank which majorly focused to how best to transform Africa.

