African leaders urged to build a united continent

Africa Leaders have been challenged to build a united continent by putting Education on a higher level.

This charge was made by participants at an Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities Conference in the Nigerian Capital, Abuja.

The Conference is organised by the Africa Federation of Teaching regulatory authorities an umbrella body for education regulatory councils in Africa.

The conference attended Member Countries in Africa in the Education sector is expected to galvanise ideas on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal4 and how to move the teaching profession forward.

The Participants charge African leaders to see to the funding of the sector, if the SDG 4 is to be achieved, for the betterment of the Africa Continent.

Teacher development and enhanced professionalism is also of priority in the conference.

Participants believe that to achieve the SDG4 which stresses the need for quality education for all, the ratio of Teachers to Students in Class rooms must be addressed.

It is hoped that the outcome of the Conference will address common challenges faced by member Countries in the Education sector.

