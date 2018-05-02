Again, IGP shuns Senate, represented by DIG Habila Joshak

For the second time, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has shunned the Senate following its earlier invitation for him to address senators on the inhuman treatment of Senator Dino Melaye and killings across the country.

At plenary, the clerk of the Senate Nelson Ayewo was sent by Senate President Bukola Saraki to usher the IGP into the chamber but he returned with information that the police chief is not around and that he was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Habila Joshak.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim later rose up to inform the Senate that he could not reach the IGP.

Senator Ibrahim said he was informed that the IGP is currently in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state to investigate killings by armed bandits and militias.

Senate therefore postponed its invitation to the IGP, giving him more time to show up. It also refused admitting representative of the IGP, DIG Habila Joshak into its chamber.

