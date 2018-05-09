Home News Again, IGP shuns Senate
Again, IGP shuns Senate
News
0

Again, IGP shuns Senate

0
0
now viewing

Again, IGP shuns Senate

now playing

Senate declares IGP 'enemy of democracy', unfit for public office

now playing

Senate to investigate attack on Senator Urhoghide

now playing

Again, IGP absent at Senate, represented by DIG Operations

now playing

Again, IGP shuns Senate, represented by DIG Habila Joshak

now playing

Move to impeach president Buhari suffers setback

Inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, has failed to appear again before the senate for the third time.

Idris was expected to appear before the senate on Wednesday, over the growing security concerns in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The first time the IGP was invited to appear before the lawmakers, he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi state.

The second time he was expected to show up at the senate, he went to Birin Gwari, Kaduna state, on a working visit.

Meanwhile, the senate are now in an executive session to discuss the IGP’s failure to appear before it.

At the end of the closed-door session, the Senate will take a decision on the appropriate sanctions to melt out.

Related Posts

Senate declares IGP ‘enemy of democracy’, unfit for public office

TVCN 0

Senate to investigate attack on Senator Urhoghide

TVCN 0

Again, IGP absent at Senate, represented by DIG Operations

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies