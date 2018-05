Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar has again assured Nigerians that the Military is able to tackle security challenges in the country.

Abubakar said this at the inauguration of some projects at the Nigerian Air Force 209 Quick Response Group base in Ipetu-Ijesha, Osun state.

Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force base has now been expanded to provide swift responses to various security emergencies in the North East, the middle belt and elsewhere.

Share this: Tweet