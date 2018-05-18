Air Force neutralises Boko Haram terrorists’ location in Bama

The Nigerian Air Force said structures belonging to Boko Haram terrorists have been destroyed in Bama, in its ongoing “Operation Thunder Strike’’ against the insurgents in North East.

The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air vice Marshal. Olatokunbo Adesanya, said operation Lafiya Dole successfully conducted air strikes in locations infested by Boko Haram Terrorists, 13 Nautical Miles North East of Bama.

He said a combination of fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships were used to attack the insurgents’ position and neutralise the occupying terrorists.

