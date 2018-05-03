Airforce to deploy four attacking planes to Enugu

The Chief of Air Force, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, has promised to deploy four attacking and one training aircrafts to Enugu to help in tackling security problems in the South East.

Air Marshall Abubakar disclosed this, during a ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of Air Force ground training command, GTC, complex headquarters in Enugu.

He disclosed that the purpose of it was to reposition the Nigerian Air Force, to tackle insurgency in the country.

Lauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts at restoring lasting peace and unity in the state, the NAF chief noted that the establishment of the training complex, would add value to the security of life and property in the country.

