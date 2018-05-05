Home News Al-Makura promises free, fair Ekiti APC governorship primary
Image result for Al-Makura promises free, fair Ekiti APC governorship primaryNasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura has promised to conduct a free and fair governorship primary election for the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti state.

Governor Al-Makura who is the chairman of APC’s electoral committee gave this assurance in a chat with aspirants for Saturday’s primary.

Our Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that after many months of campaign across the 16 local governments areas, 33 aspirants who have gone through the process of party screening assembled to meet the chairman of the election committee.

The gathering attracted other party chieftains and the atmosphere was quite cordial and devoid of discontent.

Some of the aspirants express optimism about the exercise. Others with little reservations raised hopes of quick resolution to protect the integrity of the exercise.

Governor Al-Makura said the primaries would be a reference point after the exercise.

The APC is the main opposition party in Ekiti which goes to polls on July 14 to choose a successor for outgoing governor Ayo Fayose of the PDP.

 

