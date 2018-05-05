Al-Makura promises to complete Ekiti APC Guber Primaries before midnight

Chairman of the Electoral Committee in the ongoing All Progressives Congress’ governorship primaries in Ekiti state, Tanko Al-Makura has promised to break the jinx of a marathon primaries that usually lasts for days.

He disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with TVC News in Ado Ekiti.

Al-Makura, who is also the governor of Nasarawa state, said his committee has been working tirelessly in ensuring that the outcome of the exercise is not only credible but serve as a model for all governorship primaries in the country.

The governor, who assured all aspirants of fairness from the beginning to the end, said every complaint raised has been listened to and treated with urgency.

” I want to break the jinx of a marathon primaries in the country. I wish to have all the exercises concluded before midnight.

“We have been operating an open door system where every of the aspirants and agents has unrestricted access to me or any of the members of the committee. Every complaint must be listened to and be given required attention, otherwise, such can result in disenfranchising some delegates which may later degenerate into serious issues.

” The process has been very transparent and open. We have no special interest in the election other than to make it free, fair and credible, such that it will serve as a model for subsequent primaries in Nigeria,” Al-Makura said.

A total of thirty-three aspirants, including two former governors are contesting the election which is expected to produce candidate that will slug it out with other candidates in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

