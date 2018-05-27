Amassoma crisis: IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendencies

Leader of Ijaw Youth Council Central Zone, Tare Porri said dialogue remains the only tool to resolve the crisis in the university community of Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

Porri cautions the youth and leaders against attempts to scuttle the peace process and calls for support to end the crisis.

Chairman IYC Central Zone Tare Porri condemns the violence that erupted in Amassoma on Tuesday, describing it as highly regrettable.

Porri warns against divisive statements at a time the Bayelsa state government and the Amassoma people are closing ranks to nip the crisis in the bud.

The IYC Central Chairman expresses gratitude to Ijaw elders who honoured Governor Seriake Dickson’s invitation for a resolution of the crisis.

The Central Zone of the pan Ijaw Youth body also throws its weight behind the public service reforms of the state government.

