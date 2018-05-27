Home News Amassoma crisis: IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendencies
Amassoma crisis: IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendencies
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Amassoma crisis: IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendencies

0
0
now viewing

Amassoma crisis: IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendencies

now playing

IYC condemns killing of military intelligence officer

Image result for IYC Central Zone warns against divisive tendenciesLeader of Ijaw Youth Council Central Zone, Tare Porri said dialogue remains the only tool to resolve the crisis in the university community of Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

Porri cautions the youth and leaders against attempts to scuttle the peace process and calls for support to end the crisis.

Chairman IYC Central Zone Tare Porri condemns the violence that erupted in Amassoma on Tuesday, describing it as highly regrettable.

Porri warns against divisive statements at a time the Bayelsa state government and the Amassoma people are closing ranks to nip the crisis in the bud.

The IYC Central Chairman expresses gratitude to Ijaw elders who honoured Governor Seriake Dickson’s invitation for a resolution of the crisis.

The Central Zone of the pan Ijaw Youth body also throws its weight behind the public service reforms of the state government.

Related Posts

IYC condemns killing of military intelligence officer

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies