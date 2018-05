The Chairman of the Local Government and Ward Congress committee for Ogun State, Bashir Sheriff has commended party faithful for the successful conduct of the exercise which he described as rancor-free.

The Chairman who visited Obafemi-Owode, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Odogbolu Local Governments was accompanied by the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

He commended the delegates and other party members for coming out enmasse to cast their votes.

Share this: Tweet