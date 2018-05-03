Home Business Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers’ lives
Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers' lives
Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers' lives

Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers' lives

Customs seizes smuggled goods worth N150m

PTML Customs command advocates honest declaration

Customs impounds 48 smuggled vehicles in Sokoto

Customs seizes 27 vehicles with smuggled items

Customs impound smuggled car with duty paid value of N51m

Image result for Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers' livesThe Nigeria Customs Service said that the fight against smuggling is a war that continues to threaten the lives of Customs officers.

The area comptroller of the federal operations unit zone A, Mohammed Uba explains that while implementing federal government’s policy on tax and revenue collections, officers are often exposed to hostile resistance from the trading public.

Comptroller Uba noted that officers have been killed, injured and abducted in the line of duty.

He also stated that smuggling impedes trade facilitation and further frustrates the ease of doing business drive of government.
