APC: Al-Makura assures of credible Ekiti Guber primary
APC: Al-Makura assures of credible Ekiti Guber primary

APC: Al-Makura assures of credible Ekiti Guber primary

Image result for APC: Al-Makura assures of credible Ekiti Guber primaryThe Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on primary election in Ekiti State, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has assured of a free and fair primary election on Saturday. The governor made this known to Journalists in Ado-Ekiti, shortly after inspecting the new venue for the election.

He added that, adequate security has been deployed to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

TVC News recalls that electoral Committee had last Saturday suspended indefinitely the primary following disruption of the process by thugs who alleged foul play.

Thirty-three aspirants conted the last botched primary but of one of them and the Political Adviser to president Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu has pulled out from the race, leaving 32 aspirants to battle for the APC ticket.

 

